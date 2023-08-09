PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — On Friday, the Maritime Institute Mariner Boot Camp Program will be holding a graduation ceremony.

The four week program provides students with the introductory training needed to start an entry-level position on any U.S. Merchant vessel.

Portsmouth Mayor Shannon Glover is slated to give the keynote address to a graduating class ranging in age between 18 and 33.

Boot camp graduates will obtain their Transportation Worker’s Identification Card (TWIC) and their U.S. Merchant Mariner Credential (MMC).

The ceremony starts at 1 p.m. and will be held at 5301 Robin Hood Road, Suite 100 in Norfolk.

For more information about the program visit marinerbootcamp.com.