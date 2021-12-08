Marie Osmond returns to Battleship Wisconsin after 31 years

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Country and pop star Marie Osmond is coming back to board the Battleship Wisconsin 31 years after her legendary performance.

Osmond first performed at the Wisconsin the day after Christmas in 1990 while at sea part of Bob Hope’s Desert Shield USO troupe.

At that time, there were 1,600 sailors and marines aboard as the United States prepared for war with Iraq.



On December 13, Osmond will return to the Wisconsin at noon and meet with ship veterans ahead of her Virginia Arts Festival performance that evening.



Osmond is one of only a handful of guests to sign Turret One and her signature is showcased still to this day. Her signature on Turret One sits alongside General Norman Schwarzkopf, General Colin Powell, Steve Martin and Dan Rather.

Osmond will be in town for a special holiday performance at the Chrysler Hall during the Virginia Arts Festival. She will be joined by her nephew, Broadway performer David Osmond, 2018’s “America’s Got Talent” finalist, classical-pop crossover vocalist Daniel Emmett, and the Virginia Symphony Orchestra, conducted by

Brent Havens.

Marie Osmond at Battleship Wisconsin (Photo Courtesy – Steve Kuechle)

