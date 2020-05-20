Man’s cause of death unknown after crash in Norfolk Wednesday

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police say a Portsmouth resident crashed their car on Interstate 464 in Norfolk Wednesday morning and later died, but their cause of death is unclear.

Police have identified the driver of the 2015 Chevrolet Malibu that crashed as 59-year-old Jerry Lee Benton, of Portsmouth.

Police say they were called to investigate a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of I-464 and Main Street in Norfolk around 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Preliminary investigation shows Benton lost control, ran off the road and drove into the median and into the overpass on Main Street.

The vehicle settled against the overpass pillar.

Benton was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

He was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

His cause of death is unknown at this time, police said.

The incident remains under investigation.

Latest Posts: