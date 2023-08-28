NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Fire and Rescue responded to an incident downtown Monday involving a manhole blown off as a result of flooding.

Bat. Chief Glen Williams confirmed to WAVY they received the first call at 12:47 p.m. about a manhole in the middle of the street on E. City Hall Ave at MacArthur Center. He said there were no injuries reported.

Heavy rain had just moved through the area when this incident occurred.

A WAVY employee captured video of first responders on scene.

Several flash flood warnings were issued across Hampton Roads Monday, including in Norfolk.

The alerts are not set to expire until early evening Monday.

Meanwhile in Norfolk Monday afternoon, the city issued an alert at 2:47 p.m. that the Monticello underpass near 21st Street was closed to all traffic due to flooding. Drivers can take Granby Street as the nearest alternate route.

If you encounter flooded roads, turn around. The National Weather Service reminds drivers that most flood deaths occur in vehicles.