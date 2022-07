NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Another manatee has been spotted in Hampton Roads, this time near Downtown Norfolk.

A WAVY viewer was able to capture video and photos of the manatees that were spotted in the Elizabeth River on Tuesday just off Brambleton Avenue.

There have been several manatee spotting in Hampton Roads, including a spotting last week in Newport News.