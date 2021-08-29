Man with stab wounds walks into hospital after stabbing in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating after a man walked into a local hospital with a stab wound on Sunday afternoon.

According to police, the incident occurred around 1:25 p.m. near the intersection of Campostella Road & Greenleaf Drive.

There is no word on the extent of his injuries.

Those with information regarding this incident should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.