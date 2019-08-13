Norfolk man with 13 prior felony convictions pleads guilty to cocaine, gun charges

NORFOLK. Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk man with more than a dozen prior felony convictions on his record pleaded guilty Monday to cocaine and gun charges.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Eastern Virginia cited court documents that said Norfolk police found 38-year-old Curtis Talley in possession of “distribution amounts” of cocaine and marijuana, as well as a loaded gun, when they arrested him on outstanding warrants.

Many of Talley’s prior convictions include probation violations.

He pleaded guilty and is now facing a mandatory minimum sentence of five years and a maximum life in prison. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Dec. 2.