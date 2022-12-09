NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man who robbed a Pollard’s Chicken worker in Norfolk and shot at a person who came to her aid will serve 15 years in prison.

Dashawan Kalvin Medley, 29, was sentenced on Friday after being convicted back in October on charges of robbery, abduction, and attempted malicious wounding. He also pleaded guilty after his conviction two additional counts of possession of a firearm as a convicted violent felon. Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Madeline C. Woodruff prosecuted the case.

Prosecutors say Medley was armed with a 9mm handgun when he robbed the 49-year-old Pollard’s employee back on Feb. 7, 2020, on Tidewater Drive.

The victim was about to open the restaurant when Medley threatened to kill her if she didn’t open the door to the business. When she didn’t open up the door quickly enough for Medley, he then threatened to kill her if she didn’t unlock her car. He took the victim to her car and robbed her of her purse.

Meanwhile a good Samaritan at a neighboring business ran to help the victim as she called out for help, and ended up chasing away Medley. Medley in turn fired at least three shots at the good Samaritan, but no one was struck. However both the victim and the good Samaritan later resigned from their jobs, citing the trauma of the incident.

Prosecutors say Medley was caught on surveillance camera firing the shots and his DNA was later found on clothing he left in a garage near the robbery.

Medley, who had a prior felony conviction that prohibited him from carrying a gun, was arrested that June in possession of the gun he used in the robbery and shooting. DNA from that day also matched DNA found on the clothes in the garage.

“Dashawan Medley traumatized two innocent people, threatening to kill one and shooting at and endangering the life of the other,” said Commonwealth’s Attorney Ramin Fatehi. “He has earned this significant prison sentence. I thank the witnesses who came to court and helped us hold Mr. Medley accountable. My office and I will continue to try, convict, and seek prison sentences for the perpetrators of gun violence.”