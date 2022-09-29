NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man convicted in connection with the killing of an ODU student back in 2011 has finally been arrested after failing to appear in court.

According to a tweet from Norfolk police Thursday evening, 29-year-old Rashad Dooley was arrested in Chesapeake.

On Sept. 14, a jury convicted Rashad Dooley on lesser charges of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit robbery, and attempted robbery.

He was found not guilty on 10 other charges including first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and other charges in the shooting death of Chris Cummings.

However, right before the verdict was read, Dooley sent a text to his attorney that he had left the courthouse, which is in violation of the judge’s order not to leave the courthouse. He had been on the run for 15 days.

“He didn’t ask me any questions to make me think that he would go on the run. That would be a red flag to me with questions of that nature,” Dooley’s attorney, Eric Korslund, told 10 On Your Side in an interview days after the hearing.

Cummings was the nephew of Elijah Cummings, the late congressman from Maryland.

Dooley was 18 back in June 2011. He was the youngest of four codefendants in the death of Cummings, arrested 10 years later in August of last year. Charges were eventually dropped against two of the men, leaving Dooley and Doyle as the only remaining defendants.

Doyle’s jury trial is scheduled to begin on Jan. 31, 2023.

This is breaking news and will be updated.