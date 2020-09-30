Man who died at Colley Avenue construction site identified, police say

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Police have identified the man who died after a reported fall at a construction site on Colley Avenue last week.

Police responded on Sept. 23, at about 8:30 a.m. for a report of an undetermined death at the site of the new EVMS building, Waitzer Hall, located on the corner of Colley Avenue and W. Brambleton Avenue.

Once they arrived, police found a man unconscious, later identified as 25-year-old Evan Franklin of Portsmouth. Franklin was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Officials say The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will provide the official manner and cause of death but no further information is available at this time.

