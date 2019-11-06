Man wanted in Franklin and Norfolk for assault, drug charges

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) – A man in Franklin is wanted for abduction and domestic assault among other charges.

Franklin Police say 32-year-old Frederick J. Hatcher is wanted for abduction, strangulation, and domestic assault.

According to reports, Hatcher is also wanted in Norfolk on felony drug charges.

Hatcher is described as 6-foot tall and weighs 240 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding Hatcher’s whereabouts are asked to call Franklin Police at (757) 562-8575 or Franklin Crime Solvers at (757) 562-8599.