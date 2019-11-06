Man wanted in Franklin and Norfolk for assault, drug charges

Norfolk
Posted: / Updated:

Photo Courtesy -Franklin Police

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) – A man in Franklin is wanted for abduction and domestic assault among other charges.

Franklin Police say 32-year-old Frederick J. Hatcher is wanted for abduction, strangulation, and domestic assault.

According to reports, Hatcher is also wanted in Norfolk on felony drug charges.

Hatcher is described as 6-foot tall and weighs 240 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding Hatcher’s whereabouts are asked to call Franklin Police at (757) 562-8575 or Franklin Crime Solvers at (757) 562-8599.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10