Man wanted in connection to Monticello Ave robbery in Norfolk

Norfolk
Photo Courtesy – Norfolk Police

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Police are seeking the public’s help in search of a man wanted in connection to a robbery at a 7-Eleven in Norfolk Wednesday morning.

According to reports, the man in the photos entered the 7-Eleven at 1200 Monticello Avenue shortly after 7 o’clock Wednesday morning, implied he had a gun and demanded money from the employee.

The store clerk followed his demands and the alleged suspect fled the store before authorities got there.

Reports say the suspect is described as a black man, around 5-feet, 8-inches tall with a goatee. He was last seen wearing a a dark blue sweatshirt, light blue jeans and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

