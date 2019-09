NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man was sent to the hospital Tuesday morning after he was hit by a vehicle in Norfolk.

Norfolk police spokesperson Daniel Hudson said the incident happened at W. Little Creek Road and Hampton Boulevard shortly before 8:15 a.m.

Hudson said a man trying to cross traffic ran into the roadway and was struck. His injuries were not life-threatening.

Hudson said the officer who responded to the scene reported the driver had a green light and stayed on scene after the collision.