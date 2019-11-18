Man transported with serious injuries after house fire in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Fire & Rescue responded to a residential fire early Monday morning.

Fire officials say they were notified for the fire in the 1400 block of Morris Crescent just before 1:30 a.m.

When crews arrived on scene, a man was already outside, but firefighters had to rescue another man who was inside.

The man inside was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. One dog died in the fire due to smoke inhalation. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Stay tuned to WAVY.com for the latest developments.