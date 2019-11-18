Live Now
Man transported with serious injuries after house fire in Norfolk

Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Fire & Rescue responded to a residential fire early Monday morning.

Fire officials say they were notified for the fire in the 1400 block of Morris Crescent just before 1:30 a.m.

When crews arrived on scene, a man was already outside, but firefighters had to rescue another man who was inside.

The man inside was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. One dog died in the fire due to smoke inhalation. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

