Man taken to the hospital following East little Creek shooting in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a man suffered a gunshot wound following an early morning shooting incident in Norfolk.

Officers responded to a report of a gunshot victim just after 5 a.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of East Little Creek Road.

Police say they located a man suffering from a non life-threatening gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital.

No further information have been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

