Man taken to hospital after shooting on Kimball Terrace in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man was shot and injured Monday afternoon in Norfolk.

Police responded around 4:25 p.m. to the 3200 block of Kimball Terrace for a report of a gunshot disturbance.

Officers arrived and found a man who had been shot.

He was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.

Police said the preliminary investigation revealed the man and the suspect know each other.

Police did not release any suspect information.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.