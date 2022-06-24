NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a man sustained serious injuries following a hit-and-run in Norfolk Friday evening.

According to Norfolk police, the call came in around 8:20 p.m. Friday for a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian. It occurred in the 2400 block of Tidewater Drive, near the corner of Rugby Street.

A man was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Police ask motorists to avoid the area.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the incident.