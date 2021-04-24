Man sustains serious injuries following auto-pedestrian crash on Granby St. in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries following an auto-pedestrian crash in Norfolk.

Norfolk Police say the call for the crash came in around 8 p.m. in the 9000 block of Granby Street.

One man sustained serious injuries and was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital..

Police say they are still investigating the crash.

There are no further details at the moment.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

