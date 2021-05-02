Man hurt in apparent accidental shooting on E. Princess Anne Road in Norfolk, police say

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a man was hurt in a shooting in Norfolk on Sunday evening.

According to police, the call for the shooting came in around 8:30 p.m. in the 5300 block of E. Princess Anne Road.

When they got to the scene, officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The unidentified man was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Initial investigations revealed that the shooting was self-inflicted/accidental.

There are not further information at this time.