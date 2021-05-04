Man sustains life-threatening injuries in shooting on N Military Highway in Norfolk

Norfolk
Posted: / Updated:

Shooting May 4, 2021 on North Military Highway in Norfolk. (WAVY photo/Cortez Grayson)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man sustained life-threatening injuries in a shooting Tuesday night in Norfolk, police said.

Norfolk police said the shooting happened around 7:40 p.m. in the 400 block of North Military Highway.

A man was taken to Sentara Leigh Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said a person of interested was detained as of 8:40 p.m.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

  • Shooting May 4, 2021 on North Military Highway in Norfolk. (WAVY photo/Cortez Grayson)
  • Shooting May 4, 2021 on North Military Highway in Norfolk. (WAVY photo/Cortez Grayson)

Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10