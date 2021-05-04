Man sustains life-threatening injuries in shooting on N Military Highway in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man sustained life-threatening injuries in a shooting Tuesday night in Norfolk, police said.
Norfolk police said the shooting happened around 7:40 p.m. in the 400 block of North Military Highway.
A man was taken to Sentara Leigh Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police said a person of interested was detained as of 8:40 p.m.
