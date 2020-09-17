Man sustains life-threatening injuries in crash on Tidewater Drive in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police say a man sustained life-threatening injuries in a crash on Tidewater Drive Thursday night.
The two-vehicle crash happened around 6:50 p.m. in the 6500 block of Tidewater Drive near Widgeon Road, dispatchers said.
The man was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Tidewater Drive was blocked off as police worked the crash, dispatchers said around 7:40 p.m.
