Man sustains life-threatening injuries in crash on Tidewater Drive in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police say a man sustained life-threatening injuries in a crash on Tidewater Drive Thursday night.

The two-vehicle crash happened around 6:50 p.m. in the 6500 block of Tidewater Drive near Widgeon Road, dispatchers said.

The man was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Tidewater Drive was blocked off as police worked the crash, dispatchers said around 7:40 p.m.

