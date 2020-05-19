Man sustains life-threatening injuries in bicycle-vehicle crash in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A person sustained life-threatening injuries after a bicycle-vehicle crash Tuesday evening in Norfolk.
Norfolk Police say a man was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The crash happened at the intersection of 35th Street and Hampton Boulevard. The emergency call came in around 5:10 p.m.
