Man sustains life-threatening injuries in bicycle-vehicle crash in Norfolk

Norfolk

Norfolk Police Generic New Patrol Cars 3 Walter Hildebrand_1549476007764.jpg.jpg

WAVY File Photo

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A person sustained life-threatening injuries after a bicycle-vehicle crash Tuesday evening in Norfolk.

Norfolk Police say a man was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The crash happened at the intersection of 35th Street and Hampton Boulevard. The emergency call came in around 5:10 p.m.

