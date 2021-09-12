Man sustains life-threatening injuries following single-vehicle crash on E. Virginia Beach Blvd. in Norfolk

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man sustained life-threatening injuries following a crash in Norfolk Sunday afternoon.
According to police, the call for the crash came in around 12:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of East Virginia Beach Boulevard.
One man sustained life-threatening injuries and was rushed to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.
Police ask motorists to avoid the area as officers clear the scene.
This is breaking news and will be updated.
