Man sustains life-threatening injuries following single-vehicle crash on E. Virginia Beach Blvd. in Norfolk

Norfolk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man sustained life-threatening injuries following a crash in Norfolk Sunday afternoon.

According to police, the call for the crash came in around 12:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of East Virginia Beach Boulevard.

One man sustained life-threatening injuries and was rushed to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

Police ask motorists to avoid the area as officers clear the scene.

This is breaking news and will be updated.

Click here to subscribe to WAVY Breaking News Email alerts.

Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10