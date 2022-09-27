NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a man sustained life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Norfolk Tuesday evening.

According to police, the call for the shooting came in around 9:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 6900 block of Sewells Point Road.

A man was rushed to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the incident including possible additional injuries and suspect information.

No further information has been released.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.