Man sustains life-threatening injuries following shooting on Rogers Ave. in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — One man was sent to the hospital following a shooting incident in Norfolk Sunday morning.
According to police, the call for the shooting came in around 10:30 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Rogers Avenue. Neighbors say two people in hoods and masks came up to a silver truck parked in the street and began struggling with the driver inside.
After a brief struggle, they say one of the suspects shot the driver. The suspects then ran off, according to the neighbor.
The man sustained life-threatening injuries and was rushed to a local hospital.
Norfolk Police are still investigating the situation and have yet to name any suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.
Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.