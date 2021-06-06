Man sustains life-threatening injuries following shooting on Rogers Ave. in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — One man was sent to the hospital following a shooting incident in Norfolk Sunday morning.

According to police, the call for the shooting came in around 10:30 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Rogers Avenue. Neighbors say two people in hoods and masks came up to a silver truck parked in the street and began struggling with the driver inside.

After a brief struggle, they say one of the suspects shot the driver. The suspects then ran off, according to the neighbor.

The man sustained life-threatening injuries and was rushed to a local hospital.

Norfolk Police are still investigating the situation and have yet to name any suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.