Man sustains life-threatening injuries following shooting on Lead St in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man was sent to a local hospital following a shooting in Norfolk late Saturday morning.

According to Norfolk Police, the call for the shooting came in around 11:20 a.m. in the 1200 block of Lead Street.

A man was sent to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

10 On Your Side still learning more regarding the shooting including possible additional injuries and suspect information.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

