NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man sustained life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Norfolk Sunday afternoon.

According to police the call for the shooting came in just after 3 p.m. in the 1300 block of Johnstons Road.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the shooting including possible additional injuries and suspect information.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.