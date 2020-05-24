Man sustains life-threatening injuries following overnight shooting in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Norfolk are now investigating an overnight shooting that sent a man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
According to reports, the shooting happened in the 900 block of Bellmore Avenue around 12:40 a.m. Sunday.
Police say a man was sent to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
No further information has been released.
This is breaking news. Stay on WAVY.com for the latest updates.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.
