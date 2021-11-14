Man sustains life-threatening injuries following crash involving pedestrian on E. Ocean View Avenue in Norfolk

Norfolk

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man sustained life-threatening injuries following an early Sunday morning crash in Norfolk.

According to a tweet from Norfolk Police, the call for the pedestrian-involved crash came in just after 5 a.m. Sunday in the 2400 block of E. Ocean View Avenue.

One man was sent to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries following the crash.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the crash including possible additional injuries.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

WAVY TV 10