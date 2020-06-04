Man sustains life-threatening injuries following 19th Bay Street shooting in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police are investigating a shooting that left a man with serious injuries on Thursday afternoon.

The call came in at 2:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting in the 9600 block of 19th Bay Street in Norfolk.

Police officials said that one man has been transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

This is an active investigation and no further in formation is available at this time.

Anyone with information can submit a tip at p3tips.com/1126 or call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

