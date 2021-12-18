Man sustains life-threatening injuries during Duffy’s Lane shooting in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Norfolk Saturday afternoon.
According to Norfolk Police, the call for the shooting came in around 12:40 p.m. Saturday in the 9600 block of Duffy’s Lane.
A man was sent to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
10 On Your Side still learning more regarding the incident including possible additional injuries and suspect information.
Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.
