Man sustains life-threatening injuries during Duffy’s Lane shooting in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Norfolk Saturday afternoon.

According to Norfolk Police, the call for the shooting came in around 12:40 p.m. Saturday in the 9600 block of Duffy’s Lane.

10 On Your Side still learning more regarding the incident including possible additional injuries and suspect information.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

#NorfolkPD is currently investigating a shooting that occurred in the 9600 block of Duffy’s Lane. A male was transported to SNGH with life-threatening injuries. Call time was around 12:40 p.m. Submit a tip https://t.co/fWb8wXvxe5 or call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. pic.twitter.com/gifPAqt2Nv — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) December 18, 2021