Man sustains life-threatening injuries after shooting near intersection in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police said a man sustained life-threatening injuries in a shooting Thursday night.

The shooting happened at 2nd Bay Street and E. Ocean View Avenue. The call reporting the incident came in just after 10 p.m., police said.

Police said the man was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

