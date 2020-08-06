NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police say they are investigating after a domestic assault left a man with life-threatening injuries Thursday afternoon.
Police say a woman was taken into custody at the scene.
Dispatchers told WAVY News that the incident involved a “pedestrian,” but details of what happened are unclear.
Police said the incident happened around 3:45 p.m. in the 5900 block of E. Virginia Beach Boulevard.
The man was taken to a local hospital by medics.
Stay with WAVY.com for updates.
Latest Posts:
- ODU alert: Norfolk Police investigating armed burglary, one shot fired on West 43rd Street
- Man sustains life-threatening injuries after domestic assault in Norfolk; woman in custody
- 12-year-old cancer survivor with autism, brain injury has GoFundMe page, awaits treatment in Texas
- Harris to Wolf: Fed agents deployed for political reasons?
- Virginia’s job market shows improvement as continued claims for unemployment drop