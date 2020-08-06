Man sustains life-threatening injuries after domestic assault in Norfolk; woman in custody

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police say they are investigating after a domestic assault left a man with life-threatening injuries Thursday afternoon.

Police say a woman was taken into custody at the scene.

Dispatchers told WAVY News that the incident involved a “pedestrian,” but details of what happened are unclear.

Police said the incident happened around 3:45 p.m. in the 5900 block of E. Virginia Beach Boulevard.

The man was taken to a local hospital by medics.

https://twitter.com/NorfolkPD/status/1291490746554613760

