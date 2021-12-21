Man sustains life-threatening injuries in crash involving motorcycle

Norfolk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Motorcycle crash on Lafayette Boulevard in Norfolk Dec. 21, 2021. (WAVY photo/Cortez Grayson)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police said a man sustained life-threatening injuries after a crash involving a motorcycle Tuesday night.

Police said the crash happened in the 1900 block of Lafayette Boulevard around 6:15 p.m.

A man was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

As of 6:45 p.m., Norfolk police asked people to avoid the area as officers cleared the scene.

Click here to subscribe to our breaking news email alerts

  • Motorcycle crash on Lafayette Boulevard in Norfolk Dec. 21, 2021. (WAVY photo/Cortez Grayson)
  • Motorcycle crash on Lafayette Boulevard in Norfolk Dec. 21, 2021. (WAVY photo/Cortez Grayson)
  • Motorcycle crash on Lafayette Boulevard in Norfolk Dec. 21, 2021. (WAVY photo/Cortez Grayson)

Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Traffic News

More Traffic

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10