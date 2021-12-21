Man sustains life-threatening injuries in crash involving motorcycle

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police said a man sustained life-threatening injuries after a crash involving a motorcycle Tuesday night.

Police said the crash happened in the 1900 block of Lafayette Boulevard around 6:15 p.m.

A man was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

As of 6:45 p.m., Norfolk police asked people to avoid the area as officers cleared the scene.

Motorcycle crash on Lafayette Boulevard in Norfolk Dec. 21, 2021. (WAVY photo/Cortez Grayson)

