Man sustains life-threatening injuries in crash involving motorcycle

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police said a man sustained life-threatening injuries after a crash involving a motorcycle Tuesday night.
Police said the crash happened in the 1900 block of Lafayette Boulevard around 6:15 p.m.
A man was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
As of 6:45 p.m., Norfolk police asked people to avoid the area as officers cleared the scene.
Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.