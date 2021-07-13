Man injured during weekend shooting in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man sustained non life-threatening injuries during a weekend shooting in Norfolk.
Police say they were sent to a local hospital around midnight Saturday regarding a report of a gunshot victim.
The victim arrived at the hospital and was treated for non life-threatening injuries.
initial investigations revealed that the shooting initially occurred in the 900 block of 21st Street.
Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.
Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.