Man injured during weekend shooting in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man sustained non life-threatening injuries during a weekend shooting in Norfolk.

Police say they were sent to a local hospital around midnight Saturday regarding a report of a gunshot victim.

The victim arrived at the hospital and was treated for non life-threatening injuries.

initial investigations revealed that the shooting initially occurred in the 900 block of 21st Street.

Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.