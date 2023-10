NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police are investigating a late night shooting that sent a man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Friday around 11:30 p.m., police were called to the 1700 block of Todd Street.

#NPD is continuing to investigate a late night shooting in the 1700 block of Todd Street. A man was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Call came in around 11:30 p.m. Anyone with information is asked to call the @nfvacrimeline. pic.twitter.com/CLJzWSqoU5 — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) October 28, 2023

