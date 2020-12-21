Man suffers non life-threatening wound following shooting incident in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a man suffered non life-threatening injuries following a shooting incident Sunday evening.

Police got the call for the incident around 10 p.m. in the 2900 block of Pleasant Avenue. There they found a man who was suffering from a non life-threatening gunshot wound.

The victim was sent to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital fpr treatment.

Police say the incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

