Man suffers non life-threatening wound following shooting incident in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a man suffered non life-threatening injuries following a shooting incident Sunday evening.

Police got the call for the incident around 10 p.m. in the 2900 block of Pleasant Avenue. There they found a man who was suffering from a non life-threatening gunshot wound.

The victim was sent to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital fpr treatment.

Police say the incident is still under investigation.