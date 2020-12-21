Man suffers injuries following stabbing incident in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a man suffered non life-threatening injuries following a stabbing incident in Norfolk Sunday evening.

Police were called to the 200 block of A View Avenue just before 11:30 p.m. in connection to a stabbing victim.

When police got to the scene, they found a man told officers he was stabbed during an altercation with an acquaintance.

The victim was sent to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing.