Man suffers injuries following stabbing incident in Norfolk

Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a man suffered non life-threatening injuries following a stabbing incident in Norfolk Sunday evening.

Police were called to the 200 block of A View Avenue just before 11:30 p.m. in connection to a stabbing victim.

When police got to the scene, they found a man told officers he was stabbed during an altercation with an acquaintance.

The victim was sent to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

