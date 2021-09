NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police are trying to find the driver of a dark sedan after a hit-and-run on E. Little Creek Road on Friday night.

Police say it happened around 10:40 p.m. in the 800 block of E. Little Creek Road.

The male victim was taken to the hospital and listed in stable condition.

There are no additional details other than the vehicle being a dark sedan. The investigation is ongoing.