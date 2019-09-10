Man ‘struck by unknown individual’ during robbery in Norfolk, police say

Norfolk

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Norfolk Police Car Generic

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A man in Norfolk is expected to be all right after being robbed late Monday evening.

Norfolk Police responded to a call about a robbery on the 300 block of Sewells Point Road at around 11 o’clock Monday night.

When they got there, police claim they found a man who was struck by an unknown individual and his personal items were taken.

The man was treated for non life-threatening injuries is expected to be all right.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

The incident is under investigation. Stay updated with WAVY TV 10 and online as we learn more.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories