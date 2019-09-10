Man ‘struck by unknown individual’ during robbery in Norfolk, police say

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A man in Norfolk is expected to be all right after being robbed late Monday evening.

Norfolk Police responded to a call about a robbery on the 300 block of Sewells Point Road at around 11 o’clock Monday night.

When they got there, police claim they found a man who was struck by an unknown individual and his personal items were taken.

The man was treated for non life-threatening injuries is expected to be all right.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

The incident is under investigation. Stay updated with WAVY TV 10 and online as we learn more.