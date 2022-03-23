NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating after a man was stabbed inside a Norfolk home.

According to police, the stabbing happened around 7 p.m. on March 17 in the 7700 block of Ogden Avenue. That intersects with W. Little Creek Road.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 40-year-old man suffering from a non life-threatening stab wound. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Following an investigation, police took 29-year-old Sherry Johnson into custody at the scene. She is described as being an acquaintance of the victim.

Johnson was charged with malicious wounding and taken to Norfolk City Jail.