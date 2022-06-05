NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 28-year-old man has died after being stabbed early Sunday morning in Norfolk.

Police were called to the 100 block of Hough Avenue around 3:45 a.m. where they found Terrell D. Locker, of Chesapeake, suffering a stab wound.

Locker was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital where he later died.

There’s no suspect information at this time, but the case is still under investigation.