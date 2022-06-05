NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 28-year-old man has died after being stabbed early Sunday morning in Norfolk.
Police were called to the 100 block of Hough Avenue around 3:45 a.m. where they found Terrell D. Locker, of Chesapeake, suffering a stab wound.
Locker was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital where he later died.
There’s no suspect information at this time, but the case is still under investigation.
Those with information are encouraged to submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.