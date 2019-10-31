Man stabbed multiple times at Cogans Pizza in Ghent

Live Now
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say someone stabbed a man multiple times at Cogans Pizza in the Ghent section of Norfolk early Thursday morning.

According to a tweet from Norfolk Police, the stabbing happened around 1:35 a.m. at Cogans Pizza at 1901 Colonial Avenue.

Paramedics took the victim to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said they have identified a suspect and are actively searching for that person.

10 On Your Side spoke to witness Corey Jones, who said it started with a fight inside the restaurant that ended outside. Jones said he saw the victim get stabbed in the face.

“I’m really distraught about what happened and what I saw. It could have been me. It could have been anybody,” said Jones.

If you have any information regarding the stabbing, please call the Crime Line at 1-888-Lock-U-Up.

