NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Police are on the scene of a shooting investigation in the East Ocean View section of the city.

They got a call around 4 p.m. to respond to the 9500 block of 19th Bay St.

Police say the victim is a 40-year-old man.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment. There is no word at this time on the extent of his injuries.

Chopper 10 flew over the scene. Video shows much of this area of Norfolk blocked off by police.

