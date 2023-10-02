NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police say a man was shot Sunday night on Norchester Street in the Chesterfield Heights neighborhood.
Officers responded around 6:21 p.m. Sunday to Kimball Terrace for the report of a shooting and learned a man suffering from a non life-threatening gunshot wound showed up at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.
They determined the shooting happened in the 700 block of Norchester Street, right off Kimball Terrace, but don’t have suspect information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.