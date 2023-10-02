NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police say a man was shot Sunday night on Norchester Street in the Chesterfield Heights neighborhood.

Officers responded around 6:21 p.m. Sunday to Kimball Terrace for the report of a shooting and learned a man suffering from a non life-threatening gunshot wound showed up at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

They determined the shooting happened in the 700 block of Norchester Street, right off Kimball Terrace, but don’t have suspect information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.