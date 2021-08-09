Man shot Saturday on B Avenue in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man was shot Saturday afternoon on B Avenue in Norfolk.

Police say it happened around 1:15 p.m. in the 800 block. The man was found in the area and his wound was believed to be non life-threatening. He was taken to Norfolk General for treatment.

There’s no suspect information at this time but police are investigating.

Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.

