NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating after a man was shot Saturday night on Marshall Avenue in Norfolk.
Police say the victim walked into Sentara Norfolk General Hospital around 10:40 p.m. for treatment of the non life-threatening wound.
Detectives determined the shooting happened in the 700 block of Marshall Avenue, just off E. Brambleton Avenue, around 10:11 p.m.
There’s no suspect information at this time but the investigation is ongoing.
If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.