NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating after a man was shot Saturday night on Marshall Avenue in Norfolk.

Police say the victim walked into Sentara Norfolk General Hospital around 10:40 p.m. for treatment of the non life-threatening wound.

Detectives determined the shooting happened in the 700 block of Marshall Avenue, just off E. Brambleton Avenue, around 10:11 p.m.

There’s no suspect information at this time but the investigation is ongoing.