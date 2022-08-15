NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A man was shot Saturday afternoon along Tidewater Drive.
Officers were called to the 7500 block, which is near the Southern Shopping Center, just after 2 p.m.
When officers arrived on scene, they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment of what police say was a non life-threatening injury.
The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.