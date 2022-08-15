NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A man was shot Saturday afternoon along Tidewater Drive.

Officers were called to the 7500 block, which is near the Southern Shopping Center, just after 2 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment of what police say was a non life-threatening injury.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.