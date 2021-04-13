Man shot overnight on I-264 near Military Highway in Norfolk; police looking for driver of blue Nissan

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man was shot just before midnight Monday night on Interstate 264 in the area of Military Highway.

The 63-year-old was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Virginia State Police say a witness contacted them and said a blue Nissan sedan and a white Dodge utility truck were traveling at a high rate of speed at the time, and once they passed the witness they began traveling side by side.

Breaking News: A 63YO man was shot while driving on I-264 near Military Highway.

He was rushed to Norfolk Sentara Hospital, he may not survive.

That’s when the witness says a single gunshot was fired from the Nissan. Troopers found the victim in a 2019 Dodge Ram on left side of the interstate suffering from a gunshot wound.

All eastbound lanes were closed for several hours, but have since reopened. No other details were available in a press release.

State Police ask anyone with information to contact them at at (757) 424-6800 or questions@vsp.viriginia.gov.