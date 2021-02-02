Police: Man shot on Wide Street in Norfolk has life-threatening injuries

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Police are investigating a Tuesday morning shooting.

Officers were called to the 800 block of Wide Street just after 11 a.m. and arrived to find a man suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

There is no other information at this time.

Please reach out to police if you can help. Call the Crime Line at 1-888-lock-u-up or submit a tip through p3tips.com/1126.

